Police: 2 dead, several injured in Lanett nightclub shooting

LANETT, Al. — Two people are dead and several others are hurt after police say shots were fired in a Lanett nightclub early Sunday morning.

A Lanett Police Department press release says officers responded to shots fired Sunday at Club Addiction on 16th Street. They found a man shot on the scene and immediately rushed him to EAMC-Lanier where he was pronounced dead.

Police also say there was another shooting nearby the club in which nine people were shot. One was found in a vehicle and rushed to the hospital, while others went for treatment in private vehicles.

Chief Angie Spates confirms to News 3 a woman was later pronounced dead and the other victims were treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lanett Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division 334-644-5254 or Crime Stoppers 334-756-8200.