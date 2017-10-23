Not-A-Con to debut anime, gaming event to Columbus

Get your best costume ready and your gaming thumbs warmed up, the Not-A-Con anime and gaming event is on its way to the Valley!

Coming up Saturday, October 28, Not-A-Con will be a family friendly gaming, cosplay, and comic “Nerd Fest” of sorts with plenty of exciting activities in store.

Events include game tournaments on a huge monitor, LARP players (live action role playing), makers, robotics, virtual reality, prizes, and also a 21+ rave sponsored by the SoundFactory after 10 p.m. Kids are also invited to break out the candy pails for a Trunk-or-Treat giveaway from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors and artists will have plenty of candy and goodies to pass out.

Not-A-Con Marketing and Visuals Coordinator says the event is all part of a positive working relationship with ColumbusMakesIT, a non-profit educational outreach organization.

Click here to register for Not-A-Con for free and for a full list of events.