First responders rescue woman from car crashed into Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A little wet, very shaken, but thankfully unharmed. That’s the verdict after Columbus police say an unidentified woman and her vehicle ended up in the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.

Captain Ronnie Hastings tells News 3 media partner The Ledger-Enquirer the woman’s Honda CRV was found in the water near the ramp below the Phenix City Amphitheater.

Hastings says when first responders arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m., a firefighter jumped in to pull the woman from the flooded vehicle. He says there was no one else inside and the driver was unhurt.

The woman was taken to Midtown Medical Center for evaluation.

Columbus police officers continue to look into the cause of the accident.

