First responders rescue woman from car crashed into Chattahoochee River

By Published: Updated:
This Honda CRV was found in the Chattahoochee River, along with its driver, on Sunday, October 22, 2017. The woman who was inside is expected to be okay. (Ledger-Enquirer)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A little wet, very shaken, but thankfully unharmed. That’s the verdict after Columbus police say an unidentified woman and her vehicle ended up in the Chattahoochee River on Sunday.

Captain Ronnie Hastings tells News 3 media partner The Ledger-Enquirer the woman’s Honda CRV was found in the water near the ramp below the Phenix City Amphitheater.

Hastings says when first responders arrived on the scene shortly after 12 p.m., a firefighter jumped in to pull the woman from the flooded vehicle. He says there was no one else inside and the driver was unhurt.

The woman was taken to Midtown Medical Center for evaluation.

Columbus police officers continue to look into the cause of the accident.

To watch the full video and police interviews, click here for the report by The Ledger-Enquirer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s