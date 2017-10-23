Fallen soldier’s widow breaks her silence on Trump’s condolence call

By Published:
Myeshia Johnson, the widow of fallen Army Sgt. La David Johnson, says the call she received from President Trump after her husband's death left her "upset and hurt". (CBS)

(CBS) — The widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson said Monday that Rep. Fredericka Wilson’s account of President Trump’s phone call to her was “not fabricated.”

In an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Myeshia Johnson said she was “upset and hurt” after the call she received from Mr. Trump.

Johnson said that the president “couldn’t remember my husband’s name” and she said that “hurt me the most.” She added that Mr. Trump was stumbling to remember her husband’s name even though she said he had details about her husband in front of him. She said his phone call made “me cry even worse.”

Mr. Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to dispute Johnson’s account.

Johnson said that Wilson, a Florida Democrat, was telling the truth about the phone call she received from the president and that what she said was “100 percent correct.”

Wilson had listened in on the phone call that Johnson received from the president. She had said last week that Mr. Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was getting into.”

Johnson’s husband was laid to rest on Saturday after his funeral was held in Cooper City, Florida. Johnson died on Oct. 4 when his patrol was ambushed by about 50 extremists along the Nigerien border with Mali. Lawmakers have been demanding more information about the attack.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s