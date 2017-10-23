Cooler, colder, and then coldest for the season

Seventy-six degrees was our high reading Monday, which occurred early this afternoon. Readings will dip nearly fifteen degrees cooler by morning compared to Monday morning’s sixty-eight degrees. Our actual low reading for the day had been occurring every hour before midnight. So the last reading of the night before midnight will be our official low for Monday. We did experience record rainfall for the day of two-point one zero or two and one-tenth of rain.

The extended forecast will involve two more fronts that will add more of an early winter feel by Sunday Monday transition. Northern Alabama and the north Georgia mountain will experience their first frost of the season and we will all get a taste of some higher elevation sporadic frost and upper thirties locally. The last time we experienced this type of cold readings was back in March. Last October of 2016 we never dipped into the thirties.

