Companies recall packaged vegetables over listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS) — Midwest retailer Meijer Inc. says it’s recalling some packaged produce items in six states due to potential listeria contamination. Trader Joe’s and Walmart also announced they are recalling certain packaged fresh vegetables from California-based Mann Packing that may have been contaminated with listeria, CBS Boston reports.

Meijer is voluntarily recalling items sold at stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin between Sept. 27 and Oct. 20. They include broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, squash and peppers in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels. A full list is posted on the Grand Rapids-based company’s website.

Meijer says no illnesses have been reported, but an issue was discovered with a supplier.

The FDA says the only Trader Joe’s item involved in the recall is Kohlrabi Salad Blend, sold in 10-ounce bags.

Walmart is recalling a number of items including broccoli florets, broccoli slaw, cauliflower, and vegetable medleys. A full list can be found on the FDA website.

The affected products are labeled with “best by” or “best if used by” dates between Oct. 11, 2017 and Oct. 20, 2017.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Otherwise heathy adults can experience flu-like symptoms.

Meijer says consumers who purchased any of the affected products should not eat them and may return them to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Meijer toll free at 800-543-3704.