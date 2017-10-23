Chambers Co. investigators identify woman found dead near roadway

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — We now know the name of a woman who’s body was found lying on the side of a Chamber’s County road Friday.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Department confirms 47-year-old Tammie Christina Blount of Opelika was last seen in a white Ford Taurus on Thursday. Her body was later found Friday near the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 173 when a passing motorist saw it and called law enforcement.

Investigators are now working to find out what happened to Tammie Blount on Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart told News 3 Blount suffered an apparent gunshot wound and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Chambers County Sheriffs Office at 334-864-4333, Investigation at 334-864-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.