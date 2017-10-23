Auburn police arrest rape suspect from June incident

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division confirms a suspect is behind bars accused of raping an acquaintance back in June.

A press release says 32-year-old Bryan Preston McLeod of Auburn was arrested Friday on a felony warrant charging him with first degree rape.

Police say the arrest stems from an investigation into a reported sexual assault at a Magnolia Avenue home on June 5. The 21-year-old woman says she was incapacitated and assaulted by McLeod.

Auburn police say an investigation lead to McLeod as a suspect and he has been positively identified with forensic evidence.

Detectives filed an arrest warrant for rape and McLeod was taken into custody with help from members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

McLeod was taken to the Lee County Jail and is being held on a $100,000 bond.