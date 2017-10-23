Attorneys says Alabama prison mental health plan inadequate, vague

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Attorneys for inmates argue Alabama has submitted a vague and inadequate plan to correct prison mental health care that a federal judge ruled was horrendously inadequate.

Attorneys for inmates criticized the state’s proposal in a court filing submitted last week to U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson.

The Department of Corrections told the judge in an earlier filing that it was increasing mental health staff and conducting an analysis to determine security staffing needs.

Inmate attorneys argued there should be more details in that proposal. They also argued that the state should have deadlines for increasing staff and benchmarks for caseloads.

A federal judge this summer ruled mental health care in Alabama prisons is so inadequate that it violates the U.S. Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.