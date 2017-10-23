Attorney responds to triple Upatoi murder trial being continued until January

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga.- Monday, attorneys on the Upatoi triple murder case went before Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride.

Attorneys asked, that the trial set for October 30th be postponed.

This, following the January 20-16 murder of a grandmother- Gloria Short, her teenage son Caleb Short, and her granddaughter Gianna Lindsey.

The suspects in the case: 19-year-old Jervarceay Tapley, 21-year-old Raheam Gibson and 17-year-old Rufus Burks.

Attorneys say, the state presented a huge packge of new evidence Wednesday.

They say, it’s entirely too much to go through in just a short amount of time.

“We got served some 43 different cd’s…a disk that took over a day to upload to our computer.”- says Attorney Mark Shelnutt.

Shelnutt is one of the attorneys representing defendant Raheam Gibson, one of the three suspects set to stand trial in the triple Upatoi murder.

He says he’s pleased the judge decided to postpone the trial until January 29th, 2018.

Shelnutt says when it comes to a criminal case of this magnitude, he understands last minute discovery can come in to play.

“Takes sometimes a while for the state to get records they’ve asked for…phone records here or get back certain lab results or those kinds of things…it takes a while to get reports done.”- says Shelnutt.

Shelnutt explains where their client stands when it comes to his alleged role in the murder.

“Was not involved in any way shape or form of any kind of injuring anybody…nor taking place in any kind of burglary.”- says Shelnutt.

The charges for Gibson and the other two suspects include: murder, kidnapping, theft by taking motor vehicle and burglary.