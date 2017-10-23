After the Rain, a Chill in the Air

A frontal system bringing mostly welcome rain to the area will be on its way out today, putting an end to the rain and bringing a return to dry, sunny, but cool weather for the rest of the week.

The cold front stretched north-south through the middle of Alabama as of Monday morning and is pushing steadily east. A strong surge of warm, moist Gulf air ahead of the advancing front has brought widespread showers and a few thunderstorms to Alabama and Georgia overnight and early Monday. This will come to an end with the passage of the front with a surge of cooler, drier air taking over.

The push of cool air in the wake of the front will be reinforced by a second front, with even colder air driving south by late Tuesday deep into Alabama and Georgia. This will bring the coldest air we’ve seen so far this fall season with lows dropping into the 40s at least a couple of mornings, and highs that may not climb out of the 60s on Wednesday.

After a brief warmup on Friday ahead of the next approaching front, we’re likely in for another batch of showers to start next weekend, then an even colder plunge of Canadian air is indicted by models to move in for next week. That could bring frost and/or freezing temperatures to parts of Georgia and Alabama in time for Halloween, though not likely as far south as Columbus.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast