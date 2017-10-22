Showers & storms Monday then the coolest air of the season settles in.

The coolest air of the season is right around the corner, with another round of cold air coming in by the end of this weekend! We have to get through showers and storms Monday however, before the dry, cool air settles in. Widespread showers and some isolated storms are expected Monday morning and afternoon. Some storms could be strong with heavy rain and gusty wind. One to three inches of rain is possible Sunday night through Monday evening. Although we need the rain, there could be some isolated spots of flash flooding earlier in the day Monday. Once the cold front moves through by Monday evening, showers and storms will clear.

Tuesday will be cooler, sunny and pleasant but it’s not until Wednesday that we will really feel the chill in the air. Lower to mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings with afternoons only in the mid to upper 60s!

Friday will be seasonable and rain chances increase Saturday ahead of another cold front which will bring even cooler air! Temperatures drop as low as the upper 30s by Sunday and Monday morning with highs only in the lower 60s.