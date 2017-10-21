WATCH: PrepZone Week 10 highlights

COLUMBUS, Ga – Below are the scores from Week 10 of the PrepZone:
Georgia
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Alexander 40, Creekside 26
Allatoona 10, Sequoyah 7
Alpharetta 14, Cambridge 6
Appling County 42, Brantley County 27
Aquinas 24, Washington-Wilkes 8
Archer 58, Rockdale County 7
Athens Academy 36, George Walton 3
Athens Christian 39, Providence Christian 6
Augusta Prep 35, Westfield 14
Bainbridge 63, Thomas County Central 14
Banks County 38, Social Circle 6
Benedictine Military 47, Bacon County 13
Bethlehem Christian Academy 52, Loganville Christian 7
Bremen 31, Adairsville 13
Briarwood 21, Brentwood 7
Brooks County 49, Fitzgerald 17
Brookwood 30, Parkview 27
Buford 49, Walnut Grove 0
Bulloch 45, Pinewood Christian 42
Burke County 32, Baldwin 14
Cairo 39, Westover 6
Calhoun 41, Sonoraville 3
Callaway 48, Temple 21
Calvary Day 21, McIntosh County Academy 14
Campbell 35, Wheeler 23
Carrollton 45, Kell 42
Cartersville 62, Chapel Hill 0
Cedar Shoals 27, Loganville 7
Cedartown 21, Troup County 18
Centennial 45, Dunwoody 0
Charlton County 28, Telfair County 13
Chattahoochee 46, Pope 41
Chattahoochee County 19, Terrell County 6
Chattooga 14, Armuchee 10
Clinch County 41, Lanier County 7
Coffee 14, Northside-Warner Robins 12
Columbus 36, Carver-Columbus 13
Commerce 38, Towns County 14
Creekview 33, South Cobb 7
Crisp County 31, Cook 7
Dacula 35, Habersham Central 28
Darlington 42, Christian Heritage 14
Dawson County 56, East Hall 48
Dodge County 54, East Laurens 7
Dooly County 48, Taylor County 41
Dougherty 26, Worth County 13
Duluth 28, Discovery 14
Dutchtown 43, Union Grove 7
Eagle’s Landing 31, Locust Grove 0
Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Strong Rock Christian 0
East Paulding 30, Hiram 27
Emanuel County Institute 28, Johnson County 14
Etowah 28, Roswell 21
Evans 52, Greenbrier 20
First Baptist, S.C. 38, St. Andrew’s 7
First Presbyterian Day 41, Tattnall Square 35, OT
Florence Christian, S.C. 43, Augusta Christian 35
Flowery Branch 32, Clarke Central 14
Forest Park 42, Osborne 0
Gainesville 38, Winder-Barrow 16
Gatewood 34, John Milledge 17
Glascock County 58, Cross Keys 12
Gordon Central 20, Model 3
Grayson 41, Newton 16
Greater Atlanta Christian 56, North Hall 6
Griffin 41, McIntosh 28
Hapeville 35, Douglass 0
Haralson County 23, East Jackson 0
Harris County 35, Veterans 7
Heard County 49, Jordan 15
Hebron Christian Academy 42, Lakeview Academy 26
Henry County 38, Druid Hills 21
Heritage-Catoosa 49, LaFayette 14
Heritage-Conyers 49, Lakeside-Evans 7
Hillgrove 52, Kennesaw Mountain 27
Hilton Head Christian Academy, S.C. 36, Bethesda Academy 12
Holy Innocents’ 21, Oceanside Collegiate Academy, S.C. 12
Howard 22, Upson-Lee 21
Hughes 26, New Manchester 6
Irwin County 52, Wilcox County 3
Jeff Davis 49, Bryan County 6
Jenkins County 30, Montgomery County 19
Jones County 37, Ola 7
Jonesboro 41, Mundy’s Mill 20
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 54, Murray County 31
Lamar County 28, Spencer 21
Lanier 39, Apalachee 7
Liberty County 62, Long County 6
Lincoln County 44, Greene County 15
Lovejoy 19, MLK Jr. 0
Lowndes 52, Camden County 10
Lumpkin County 10, Fannin County 0
Macon County 41, Hawkinsville 0
Madison County 21, North Oconee 9
Marist 25, Blessed Trinity 24
Mary Persons 28, West Laurens 9
McEachern 14, North Paulding 7, OT
Meadowcreek 41, Central Gwinnett 34
Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 54, Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 6
Miller County 50, Randolph-Clay 0
Miller Grove 25, Columbia 20
Milton 17, Forsyth Central 0
Monticello 34, Oglethorpe County 0
Morgan County 20, Hart County 7
Morrow 14, Fayette County 7
Mount de Sales 31, Twiggs County 0
Mountain View 20, Mill Creek 17
Mt. Paran Christian 42, St. Francis 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 45, Fellowship Christian School 37
Norcross 45, Berkmar 0
North Clayton 8, Salem 7
North Cobb 7, Marietta 0
North Cobb Christian 21, Gordon Lee 7
North Gwinnett 44, Peachtree Ridge 8
North Murray 57, Coahulla Creek 0
North Springs 21, Riverwood 13
Northeast-Macon 21, Dublin 20
Northgate 21, Tri-Cities 20
Northview 28, North Atlanta 3
Northwest Whitfield 51, Gilmer 0
Our Lady of Mercy 32, Greenville 8
Pace Academy 33, McNair 9
Paulding County 38, Cass 20
Peach County 82, Kendrick 0
Pebblebrook 35, East Coweta 28
Pelham 67, Stewart County 6
Pepperell 36, Dade County 14
Pierce County 31, Tattnall County 22
Rabun County 35, Elbert County 7
Richmond Academy 17, Hephzibah 0
Richmond Hill 12, Glynn Academy 7
Ridgeland 55, Pickens 21
Rockmart 43, Coosa 20
Rome 45, Villa Rica 7
Sandy Creek 41, LaGrange 0
Savannah Christian Prep 31, Portal 6
Savannah Country Day 36, Claxton 0
Schley County 45, Crawford County 0
Screven County 42, T.W. Josey 0
Seminole County 48, Baconton 13
Sneads, Fla. 39, Pataula Charter 0
South Forsyth 47, North Forsyth 10
South Gwinnett 21, Shiloh 0
Southeast Bulloch 55, Groves 6
Southwest DeKalb 14, Lithonia 7
Spalding 31, Perry 7
Sprayberry 17, River Ridge 14
St. Pius X 43, Jefferson 29
Stephens County 24, Oconee County 17
Stockbridge 35, Hampton 0
Stratford 38, Wilkinson County 21
Terrell Academy 17, Westwood 6
Thomasville 49, Chiles, Fla. 12
Thomson 44, Cross Creek 14
Tift County 38, Colquitt County 35
Toombs County 44, Metter 6
Trinity Christian-Dublin 22, Edmund Burke 21
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 48, Heritage School 6
Trion 34, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20
Turner County 53, Atkinson County 13
Valdosta 31, Lee County 28
Valwood 42, Tiftarea 10
Vidalia 14, Swainsboro 0
Walker 42, King’s Ridge 7
Walton 42, Lassiter 19
Ware County 35, South Effingham 3
Washington County 34, Southwest Macon 14
Wayne County 52, New Hampstead 16
Wesleyan 72, Landmark Christian 0
West Forsyth 28, Lambert 24
Westlake 27, Newnan 0
Westside-Macon 19, Pike County 13
Wheeler County 33, Treutlen 6
White County 56, Chestatee 27
Whitefield Academy 25, Pinecrest 7
Whitewater 22, Riverdale 6
Woodstock 30, Cherokee 6
Woodward Academy 57, Luella 22
Alabama
Thursday’s Results
CLASS 7A
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 7
Bob Jones 21, Grissom 0
Davidson 28, Jackson 6
Fairhope 46, Murphy 26
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Huntsville 3
Hoover 17, Vestavia Hills 7
James Clemens 33, Buckhorn 7
Jeff Davis 31, Prattville 14
McGill-Toolen Catholic 48, Baker 6
Mountain Brook 31, Oak Mountain 28
Spain Park 24, Tuscaloosa County 19
Sparkman 38, Gadsden City 13
Theodore 31, Alma Bryant 7
Thompson 41, Huffman 8
CLASS 6A
Albertville 16, Fort Payne 7
Athens 29, Hazel Green 12
Austin 42, Muscle Shoals 14
Benjamin Russell 38, Helena 20
Carver-Birmingham 34, Jasper 0
Center Point 18, Parker 16
Chelsea 25, Chilton County 13
Clay-Chalkville 45, Minor 14
Cullman 42, Southside-Gadsden 40
Daphne 31, Blount 10
Decatur 24, Hartselle 13
Florence 62, Columbia 8
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Brookwood 13
Homewood 37, Shades Valley 27
LeFlore 28, Robertsdale 27
McAdory 28, Selma 6
Opelika 20, Wetumpka 19
Oxford 32, Pell City 0
Pinson Valley 55, Gardendale 7
Ramsay 53, John Carroll Catholic 35
Spanish Fort 34, Saraland 7
Stanhope Elmore 28, Dothan 21
CLASS 5A
Arab 43, Douglas 20
Beauregard 48, Cleburne County 20
Briarwood Christian 39, Shelby County 14
Brooks 67, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Calera 42, Sumter Central 16
Carroll 28, Escambia County 6
Central-Clay County 42, Sylacauga 21
Charles Henderson 28, Rehobeth 9
Corner 24, Springville 8
Demopolis 33, Enterprise 7
Faith Academy 37, Wilcox Central 7
Greenville 36, B.T. Washington 9
Guntersville 17, Alexandria 0
Hayden 34, Fairview 21
Jemison 49, Dallas County 28
Lee-Huntsville 21, Lawrence County 6
Mae Jemison 55, Ardmore 14
Mortimer Jordan 44, Curry 13
Pleasant Grove 41, Woodlawn 6
Russellville 17, East Limestone 13
Scottsboro 30, Boaz 14
St. Clair County 20, Moody 0
Talladega 14, Valley 7
Vigor 27, St. Paul’s Episcopal 20
Wenonah 34, Fairfield 0
Williamson 20, Citronelle 9
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 52, W.S. Neal 28
Bibb County 49, West Blocton 13
Cherokee County 49, Ashville 19
Cordova 34, Hamilton 28
Deshler 42, Danville 6
Elmore County 30, Holtville 28
Fayette County 35, Winfield 14
Greensboro 24, Oak Grove 16
Handley 46, Dadeville 20
Jacksonville 41, White Plains 20
Madison Academy 26, North Jackson 22
Northside 56, Holt 0
Randolph 34, DAR 21
Saint James 49, Dale County 22
Saks 30, Oneonta 0
Sardis 21, Madison County 14
Satsuma 49, Monroe County 0
Tallassee 36, Leeds 21
Trinity Presbyterian 43, Ashford 15
UMS-Wright 28, Thomasville 20
West Limestone 26, Central-Florence 6
Wilson 52, Priceville 17
CLASS 3A
American Christian 21, Midfield 20
Clarke County 21, Mobile Christian 14
Clements 17, East Lawrence 0
Colbert County 42, Lexington 0
Colbert Heights 28, Lauderdale County 13
Daleville 12, Straughn 7
Flomaton 35, Excel 20
Geneva 29, Opp 19
Geraldine 45, New Hope 6
North Sand Mountain 34, Pisgah 8
Oakman 40, Carbon Hill 14
Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 20
Pike County 33, Beulah 6
Plainview 13, Sylvania 3
Pleasant Valley 34, West End 14
Prattville Christian 34, B.B. Comer 0
Randolph County 47, Weaver 14
Susan Moore 55, Vinemont 21
Walter Wellborn 34, Glencoe 7
West Morgan 49, Elkmont 9
Wicksburg 21, Providence Christian 0
CLASS 2A
Cottonwood 53, Barbour County 22
Falkville 20, Winston County 15
Francis Marion 26, Verbena 0
Fyffe 62, Section 7
Ider 48, Asbury 6
Lamar County 30, Sheffield 14
Lanett 47, Woodland 6
Samson 22, G.W. Long 21
Sand Rock 48, Collinsville 27
St. Luke’s Episcopal 41, Washington County 7
Thorsby 47, Billingsley 12
Westbrook Christian 31, Gaston 0
Zion Chapel 22, Calhoun 0
CLASS 1A
Addison 49, R.A. Hubbard 6
A.L. Johnson 34, McIntosh 0
Brantley 65, Florala 21
Cherokee 70, Tharptown 0
Coosa Christian 33, Gaylesville 6
Georgiana 42, Pleasant Home 0
Hackleburg 42, Vina 6
Highland Home 43, Loachapoka 41
Linden 20, Marengo 18
Lynn 57, Shoals Christian 20
Maplesville 71, Autaugaville 6
Pickens County 42, Hubbertville 3
Sweet Water 42, Millry 14
Talladega County Central 52, Appalachian 7
Woodville 21, Valley Head 6