Showers & storms increase Monday with cool, dry air following.

Rain chances increase Sunday evening and night ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms Monday morning and afternoon. A few lingering showers last into Tuesday morning, and then it will be sunny and dry through the rest of the week.

The coolest air of the season so far moves in behind the front Tuesday. Temperatures cool to the mid 40s by Wednesday morning and lower 40s by Thursday morning. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 60s. Another front will move through by the end of Halloweekend – bringing another round of below average, chilly temps.