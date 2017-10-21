No. 15 Columbus State pounces on No. 9 Flagler, 5-1

COLUMBUS – The 15th-ranked Columbus State University women’s soccer team celebrated Homecoming and Senior Day in style Saturday, handing ninth-ranked Flagler a 5-1 defeat. The Peach Belt Conference match was played at the Walden Soccer Complex.

The victory clinches at least a share of the PBC regular season title for the Lady Cougars. CSU will win the title outright with a win or draw at Georgia College on Oct. 28.

The loss was the first of the season for Flagler (12-1-2, 5-1-2 PBC).

“We were very good today,” head coach Jay Entlich said. “We challenged the girls the last two days to keep getting better and they showed up ready to play today.”

Columbus State (12-1-0, 8-1-0) got off a trio of shots through the first 20 minutes, including a clean look for Maddy Peterson that was saved. However, the match remained scoreless.

Bria Riancho stepped up for the Lady Cougars in the 21st minute, deflecting away a dangerous FC shot and CSU would quickly strike.

Flo Spano drove into the right side of the box and played a ball across the face of goal that was tapped home by Riley Clark.

The match held at 1-0 until just before the halftime break when Spano was at it again. The sophomore again played a cross in from the right side, this time finding Amanda Murphy who headed it over the keeper to make it 2-0 at the half.

Columbus State stayed on the ball to start the second half, and added to the lead in the 58th minute. Kimmy May worked a cross in from the left side and it was Riley Clark again that finished it off for her second tally of the day. The sophomore now has 12 on the season.

Flagler broke through in the 78th minute for its lone goal of the day, but the Lady Cougars had the immediate answer.

On the ensuing kickoff, Olivia Jarrell dribbled through the entire defense and slotted a shot past the keeper to stretch the lead back to three just seven seconds after the FC goal.

Jarrell would get on the board again in the final minute of the contest to up her season total to 13.

Columbus State will be back in action on the road Wednesday. The Lady Cougars will head to Greenville, Tenn. to take on Tusculum. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

COURTESY CSU SPORTS INFORMATION