CPD investigates shooting at Cussetta Package Store

Published:

COLUMBUS, GA- Columbus Police respond to a shooting on Cussetta Road and Andrews Road.

They confirm to News 3 that one man was shot multiple times at the Cussetta Package Store.

Police say the man was shot in the arm and again in the elbow. They say he has since been transported to Midtown Medical for his injuries. According to police, the victims injuries are non-life threatening.

News 3 is working to learn the name of the victim and whether the suspect has been arrested.

Stick with News 3 for more information on this developing story you saw first on three.

 

