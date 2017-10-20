Weekend Looking Fine

High pressure continues to dominate the weather over the eastern third of the continental U.S. for now, but a storm system now affecting the far west is due to bring some changes our way. We’ll maintain a trend toward warmer days and nights, adding some clouds Saturday and Sunday but remaining dry.

A strong cold front will emerge from the Rockies into the Plains on Saturday, generating a line of strong thunderstorms across a large part of the nation’s midsection Saturday afternoon and night. A severe threat exists from Texas all the way to the upper Midwest.

We should be able to avoid any rain until Sunday night at the earliest, then Monday is shaping up to be a wet day with rain and some thunderstorms likely on Monday as the front plunges through the southeastern states, although severe weather is not expected here. The frontal system should clear our area and put an end to the rain early Tuesday, followed by a strong surge of some of the coolest air we’ve seen this fall which will take over for the remainder of next week.

