Weekend Looking Fine

By Published:

High pressure continues to dominate the weather over the eastern third of the continental U.S. for now, but a storm system now affecting the far west is due to bring some changes our way. We’ll maintain a trend toward warmer days and nights, adding some clouds Saturday and Sunday but remaining dry.

A strong cold front will emerge from the Rockies into the Plains on Saturday, generating a line of strong thunderstorms across a large part of the nation’s midsection Saturday afternoon and night. A severe threat exists from Texas all the way to the upper Midwest.

We should be able to avoid any rain until Sunday night at the earliest, then Monday is shaping up to be a wet day with rain and some thunderstorms likely on Monday as the front plunges through the southeastern states, although severe weather is not expected here. The frontal system should clear our area and put an end to the rain early Tuesday, followed by a strong surge of some of the coolest air we’ve seen this fall which will take over for the remainder of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

Forecast map for Saturday PM
Saturday’s severe risk (NOAA/SPC)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s