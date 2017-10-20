Vegas officer slain during mass shooting to be laid to rest in veterans cemetery

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A motorcade bearing the flag-draped casket of an off-duty Las Vegas police officer and U.S. Army veteran who was killed by a gunman shooting from a hotel into a crowded open-air concert is heading to the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Charleston Hartfield’s funeral procession left a Henderson church led by a long row off police motorcycles, with lights flashing, to a place where he said in a message written in case of his death that he wanted to go.

“That way,” he said, “myself and all the crusty old vets can hold formations and continue to protect and serve our great country once more.”

Hartfield was 34, a married father of two and an 11-year police veteran who served in Iraq and the Nevada Army National Guard in Las Vegas.

He was off-duty at the Oct. 1 country music concert into which a gunman rained assault weapons fire, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 550 in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo says Hartfield’s death was considered on-duty because he tried to shield, protect and shepherd people to safety.