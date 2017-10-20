Tips for a mouth-healthy Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Halloween is around the corner and for most children that means bags of free candy and delicious treats.

Dentist Ronald known says there a few things you can do to help your family stay mouth-healthy this Halloween.

Develop a schedule with your kids, give them the green light on when they can eat candy.

Consuming those sugary treats shortly after meal time can help reduce the effects of tooth decay because more saliva is produced while you eat.

Dentists say there are studies proven that drinking tap water also helps prevent tooth decay.

Avoid candies that stick to teeth, like taffy and gummy bears.

Sticky candies take longer to get washed away by saliva which means there is a greater risk for tooth decay.

Make sure your kids are brushing their teeth twice a day in the morning and before bedtime, this helps prevent plaque buildup that causes gum disease and cavities.