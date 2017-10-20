Suspect in custody connected to Chambers County sports club shooting

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Chamber’s County Sheriff’s Office confirms a suspect is behind bars connected to an early morning shooting on October 8.

A press release says 33-year-old Chavis Montay Story of Valley was arrested on an attempted murder charge around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He is a suspect in the shooting of Derrick Burton who was injured back on October 8 at the “Sportsman’s Club” on County Road 160, north of Lafayette.

Burton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment. However, police said he had refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4300 and ask for Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.