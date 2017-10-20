Rain chances, temps & humidity increase by end of weekend

We stick to the warm trend over the weekend. There will be a few more clouds Saturday afternoon with warm temperatures in the lower 80s. Rain chances and humidity increase by the end of the day Sunday ahead of a strong cold front and low pressure storm system. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms move in Monday. Heavy rain and gusty wind are the biggest threats with any storms that develop ahead of the cold front.

All rain will clear out later Tuesday and some really cool, dry air moves in behind it. Wednesday morning starts out chilly in the upper 40s with afternoon highs only in the upper 60s. Thursday morning will be our coolest yet – with lows in the lower 40s (even some upper 30s toward our north). We’ll then stay dry, sunny and cool through the rest of the week into the weekend.