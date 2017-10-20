Outdoor Weekend Events October 20th – 22nd

It’s fantastic weather this weekend for fun events with great causes!

Come climb the large tree in the median on Broadway with professional climbers for Out on a Limb for Trees Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. edt. All proceeds go toward Trees Columbus – a non-profit whose purpose is to plant, preserve and protect tree canopy.

Practice target shooting on pumpkins Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon edt at FDR State Park in Pine Mountain!

Celebrate fall at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center‘s Owloween Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. edt.

Check out Auburn’s Annual Oktoberfest Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. cdt at The Hotel @ Auburn University.

Or enjoy more Oktoberfest activities and family-fun all weekend in Fort Benning at Uchee Creek!

Compete in a fun adult scavenger hunt at Uptown’s Wild Goose Chase Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. edt.

This weekend’s highlighted event is Paint the Town Pink Friday evening. The event kicks off with a pink survivor parade at 6:00 p.m. The timed race starts at 7:00 p.m. and the walk at 7:10 p.m.. All proceeds go toward the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition – which helps local families affected by cancer.

Leslie Morris is a committee member and breast cancer survivor. She says Paint the Town Pink is a storm of pink where everyone is encouraged to come out to support and celebrate breast cancer survivors.

“When you come out and see hundreds and hundreds of what we call fellow sisters and even brothers with breast cancer, it’s a great feeling to know you haven’t done this by yourself. There have been so many others who have also walked your journey,” says Morris.

Registration for Paint the Town Pink starts at 4 p.m. on Friday in Woodruff Park. The Survivor Parade starts at 6:00 p.m. at the corner of Broad and 10th.