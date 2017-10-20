Sheriff: Woman’s body found on the side of a Chambers County road

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — The Lee County and Chambers County sheriff’s offices are on the scene where a woman was found dead early Friday morning.

A press release says deputies were dispatched to an area off Chambers County Road 25 near Opelika where a passing motorist saw the body.

Deputies say the woman appears to have suffered a gunshot wound, and her body will be sent for an autopsy and identification.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart confirms to News 3 the case is being investigated as a murder at this time.

If you have any information in reference to this please contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4300 and ask for Chief Investigator Shannon Rollins.

