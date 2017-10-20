LSU reinstates alcohol ban a month after student’s alleged hazing death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/CBS) — Louisiana State University is reinstating a ban on alcohol at fraternity and sorority events for more than a month after a student’s death during an alleged hazing incident.

LSU President F. King Alexander said in a letter dated Thursday that some students haven’t “absorbed the severity and seriousness of the current situation.”

The Advocate reported Monday that LSU had lifted the alcohol restriction. But Alexander says he reevaluated the decision after hearing “compelling stories” that some students intended to “maintain the status quo despite continued warnings.”

Ten people were arrested last week on hazing charges in the death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver. The freshman’s blood-alcohol content was more than six times the legal limit for driving when he died after a night of drinking at the school’s Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.

The hazing charges against all 10 suspects are misdemeanors that carry sentences of 10 to 30 days in jail and a mandatory expulsion from the university. LSU may opt to expel students on their own before criminal proceedings begin, reports CBS affiliate WAFB.

One student carries and additional charge for negligent homicide — a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Police reports suggest Gruver was forced to drink to excess during a game or initiation ritual called “Bible Study” on the night before his death. Pledges were forced to drink if they incorrectly answered questions about the fraternity, according to arrest warrants filed by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fraternity’s national office said it closed the chapter after Gruver’s death.