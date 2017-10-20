Liberty Theater seeks votes in Historic Columbus grant contest

A storm damaged roof, failing air conditioners, and lighting and sound systems in need of an upgrade. These are the repairs the Liberty Theater hopes to fix if it wins a grant from Historic Columbus.

The Liberty is a finalist in this year’s Historic Columbus Public Participation Grant. The grant is awarded to a historical staple in the Columbus community for renovations and repairs.

Robert Anderson joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch on behalf of the Liberty Theater to remind you Friday, October 20 is the last day to send in your vote.

The other top finalists are the Springer Opera House and the Wynn House.

Click here to vote in the 2017 Public Participation Grant contest.