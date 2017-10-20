D.C. appeals court blocks immigrant teen from having an abortion

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A Washington appeals court announces, for now, it is blocking an abortion sought by a 17-year-old being held in a Texas facility for unaccompanied immigrant children.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled Friday that the government should have until the evening of Oct. 31 to release the teenager to an adult sponsor. If released to a sponsor, the teen could obtain the procedure.

The teen, whose name has been withheld, has already received a state court order permitting her to have the abortion. Federal officials have refused to transport her or temporarily release her so that others may take her to have the procedure.

A federal trial court judge had ruled for the teen, but the government appealed. The appeals court heard arguments Friday before ruling.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s