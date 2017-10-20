CPD issues alert for missing 15-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help to find a 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday.

A press release says Cecil Berguin, III was last seen October 14 on Collins Drive in Benning Hills.

Cecil is about 5’8″ tall and 140 pounds. The release says he has a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair (twisted at the top and shaved on the sides), and tattoos on his arm with “Loyalty” and his mother’s name “Melikka”.

Cecil was last seen wearing a gray jacket without a shirt underneath, gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.

Anyone with information that can help find Cecil should please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.