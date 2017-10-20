Athletes Of The Week: Northside Lady Patriots Volleyball

Northside High School has been selected as Athletes Of The WeekThe Northside Lady Patriots girls volleyball team are being the best by beating the best. They beat Perennial Power and longtime rival, Columbus High. They have beaten two teams to advance to the third round of the Georgia State playoffs. Their head coach, Lindsay Dunton Johnson, talks how they are not only great teammates, but even better kids as they do a lot of community service such as they helped out for hurricane relief. The team maintains such a positive attitude and great team bond. All of their hard work is paying off as this Saturday, they will play in the Elite 8 the first time in school history.

Advertisement