Alabama unemployment rate matches all-time low

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state says Alabama’s unemployment rate has matched its all-time low.

The governor’s office says the preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate for September is 3.8 percent. That matches the state’s lowest recorded unemployment rate set in April 2007.

It also means Alabama’s jobless rate is below the national unemployment rate, which was 4.2 percent last month. That was a 16-year low nationally.

Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says employers continue to add positions and are beating job-growth projections.

The Alabama numbers represent 82,678 unemployed people in the state in September, down from almost 91,000 in August and 131,000 unemployed people a year ago.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham has the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.4 percent. Wilcox County in rural western Alabama is highest at 8.9 percent