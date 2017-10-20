12 Cute Ideas for Couples Costumes

BY Four States Homepage

Not sure what to be for Halloween? The only thing better than dressing up as your favorite character by yourself is dressing up as your favorite pair of characters.

Think about how much fun it is dragging your spouse or significant other into the cute tedium of picking a matching costume! But you don’t want to be boring, and you certainly don’t want to be irrelevant to the times, so you’ll need a great place to start poring over Halloween costume ideas for the special someone(s) that you are your partner are going to be.

Halloween is a time for fun, relaxing, partying, and generally acting a touch loopier than you do the rest of the year. It may also be a time for spiced pumpkin everything and perhaps making some poor choices (like misjudging how badly those new shoes are actually going to rub your feet raw), but your Halloween costume should NEVER be one of those bad decisions, and that, my friends, is why we’re here to help!

Winnie the Pooh and Christopher Robin Wesley and Princess Buttercup from The Princess Bride Mary Poppins and Burt Mr. & Mrs. Pac Man Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf Forrest Gump and Jenny Alice The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland Susie and Sam from Moonrise Kingdom Johnny Cash and June Carter Mr. and Mrs. Fox from Fantastic Mr. Fox Marty McFly and Doc Brown from Back to the Future Popeye and Olive Oyl Jim and Pam from The Office Curious George and the Man in the Yellow Hat Bonnie & Clyde