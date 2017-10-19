Text messages revealed in Double Churches Park murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Text messages took center stage in the third day of testimony in the trial of three men charged with killing a man in a Columbus park in the summer of 2016.

Prosecutors say the messages show a plan was made between the three suspects to kill a 24-year-old man and take his money, which the state said totaled more than $40,000.

Derian Waller, A’keveius Powell, and Jacquawn Clark are on-trial charged in the shooting death of Demonde Dicks Jr. at Double Churches Park.

Prosecutors say two men referred to as “Spoonk” and “Dunk” texted each other a little over an hour before Dicks was killed. They say Spoonk is Waller and Dunk is Powell.

Those messages were extracted by Columbus Police Detective Sandra Hickey.

She read a text message aloud from Dunk responding to Spoonk, who the prosecution claims asked for quote “the green light” to kill Dicks.

Prosecutor Don Kelly: “What does the message say?”

Detective Hickey: “‘Green light shawty.”‘

Hickey went on to read another message from Dunk.

“‘Make sure sosa wts kause he might ttellem u did ITT Bro,'” Detective Hickey said.

Prosecutors say Clark is the one referred to as “Sosa.” Clark called police after the shooting saying he had information about who killed Dicks. During his interview with police, Clark handed over his phone.

Detective Hickey was able to extract deleted text messages off Clark’s phone.

After seeing Spoonk’s name saved on Clark’s phone on Facebook Messenger, Detective Hickey saw a picture of “Spoonk-West Side,” which looked like Derian Waller.

After Dunk and Spoonk exchanged those texts, Spoonk reached out to Clark. earlier in the day, Clark picked up Dicks at the Groome transportation in Columbus.

These are some of the deleted messages recovered from Clark’s phone:

Detective Hickey: ‘”Spoonk to 706-580-1247, Clark.”‘

Prosecuter Don Kelly: “What is the message?”

Detective Hickey: ‘”Let me do him.'”

She continued with Clark’s reaction.

Detective Hickey: “Clark to 706-573-9769, Spoonk.”

Prosecuter Don Kelly: “What is the message?”

Detective Hickey: “Ima Letxhu, Gotta Set It uP , I’m Pose Ta B Rxllin.”

Trial resumes Friday at 9 a.m.