COLUMBUS, Ga. — Paws Humane took in dozens of Irma rescues from Jacksonville, Florida and they need your help finding 9 dogs forever homes.

If you’re interested in making a difference, the temporary shelter is located next to Stars and Strikes on Veterans Pkwy.

The facility is open daily from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. until October 31st.

Adoption fees are only $25 per pet.

