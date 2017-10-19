Our Kitchen: Beer Brats

By Published:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Olive Oil
  • Brats
  • Bell Pepper
  • Onion
  • Sauerkraut (Optional)
  • Mustard
  • Beer
  • Bread (If you you want to make sandwiches)
  • Salt (Optional)
  • Garlic (Optional)
  • Pepper (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Have on medium and put olive oil in pan and add brats
  2. Add slices of onion and bell peppers in pan and add ( if you would like) salt, garlic, and pepper to add some taste
  3. Then pour beer in pan and put on lid on top of pan
  4. Take lid off pan when brats are cooked thoroughly
  5. Take out brats when done cooking and cooled down enough to place in sandwich bread ( if you would like to make it into a sandwich and put other vegetables cooked in with it and spread condiments on as well
  6. Eat and enjoy!

