Our Kitchen: Beer Brats

INGREDIENTS:
- Olive Oil
- Brats
- Bell Pepper
- Onion
- Sauerkraut (Optional)
- Mustard
- Beer
- Bread (If you you want to make sandwiches)
- Salt (Optional)
- Garlic (Optional)
- Pepper (Optional)
DIRECTIONS:
- Have on medium and put olive oil in pan and add brats
- Add slices of onion and bell peppers in pan and add ( if you would like) salt, garlic, and pepper to add some taste
- Then pour beer in pan and put on lid on top of pan
- Take lid off pan when brats are cooked thoroughly
- Take out brats when done cooking and cooled down enough to place in sandwich bread ( if you would like to make it into a sandwich and put other vegetables cooked in with it and spread condiments on as well
- Eat and enjoy!