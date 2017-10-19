Muscogee Co. schools employee arrested on charges alleging aggravated assault to police officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. — An employee at Dorothy Heights Elementary is out on bond after police say he was arrested on outstanding warrants of felony aggravated assault to a police officer, drug charges, and numerous traffic offenses.

A Columbus Police Department report says 23-year-old Wayne Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon at the Public Safety Center on the charges stemming from an incident on October 10.

The report says an officer pulled Johnson over around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Nina Street and 17th Avenue. The exact circumstances of the traffic stop are unclear.

However, News 3 previously reported police were looking for a suspect in a grey Chrysler 200 with a Georgia temporary dealer tag who injured an officer while driving away from a traffic stop on Nina Street. Police have not confirmed if Johnson was the same suspect wanted in that incident.

Johnson’s full charges include felony aggravated assault to a police officer with a dangerous weapon, felony obstruction, laying drag, speeding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, abandonment of a controlled substance, turn signal, and failure to wear a seat belt.

A letter to school board members says Johnson has been suspended without pay. He has reportedly been employed with the district since August 3.

Johnson appeared in recorder’s court at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The Muscogee County Jail says he was released on the following bonds:

Aggravated Assault to a Police Officer with a Dangerous Weapon: $17,471.25

Felony Obstruction: 11,721.25

Reckless Driving: $703.75

Possession of Marijuana: $358.75

Abandonment of a Controlled Substance: $358.75

Speeding: $226

Laying Drag: $123.63

Turn Signal: $123.63

Failure to Wear a Seat Belt: $15

News 3 reached out to the Muscogee County School District for an official statement. We have yet to hear back.