Watch the live video stream inside the Harris County Superior courtroom where a former Harris County Sheriff’s deputy is set to appear for sentencing.

Tommy Pierson was found guilty on four out of the 12 charges after women came forward to accuse him of forcing them to perform sexual acts during traffic stops.

Pierson was convicted on two counts on sexual assault on a person in custody, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and four counts of violation of oath of office.