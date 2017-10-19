Keeping the good weather streak going

Thursday is the third straight day of sunny, mild weather in Georgia and Alabama. Highs should reach the upper 70s and possibly reach 80º after another cool start which saw much of the area dipping into the 40s. With high pressure in place over the eastern part of the country, we can expect this run of nice fall weather to continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A decent warming trend will precede the approach of a cold front late in the weekend. Initially it will bring Gulf moisture and clouds to the area, then by late Sunday and early Monday we could see rain develop and overspread the area, possibly accompanied by a few thunderstorms.

Behind the front, beginning Tuesday indications are we’ll see a major surge of cool air that will bring temperatures down to below normal for the remainder of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast