Halloween Safety

By Safe Kids Worldwide

Everyone loves a good scare on Halloween, but not when it comes to child safety. There are several easy and effective behaviors that parents can share with kids to help reduce their risk of injury.

Hard Facts

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Top Tips

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors. Since masks can sometimes obstruct a child’s vision, try non-toxic face paint and makeup whenever possible. Have kids use glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, remind them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups. Popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours. When selecting a costume make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Learn More

