GBI, Americus police investigate late Wednesday night homicide

AMERICUS, Ga. — The Americus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation announce they are looking into a late night shooting in Americus.

A press release says a man was found shot in the 600 block of McGarrah Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. First responders rushed the victim to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead.

The statement from investigators says they cannot release the victim’s name at this time until his next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4500 or the GBI at 229-931-2439.