Fire extinguished at Smith’s Station High School Thursday morning

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — Smiths Station Fire & Recuse confirms first responders were called to a fire at Smith’s Station High School on Thursday morning.

The fire department says units responded to the school around 11 a.m. CT where there had been a fire in a trash can inside the boy’s locker room.

Fire was brought under control and extinguished by the Lee County Sheriffs Office School Resource officer using a fire extinguisher prior to the fire departments arrival. The fire department also says the school’s fire suppression sprinkler system also activated.

Fire units used equipment to help remove the smoke and the school brought in a private company for water removal.

The department says there was only minor damage and no injuries were reported.