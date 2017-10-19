Celebs, too, enjoy fun of costumes on holiday

By Leanne Italie / Associated Press

At Halloween, you’re either a hardcore fan or not so much.

In the celebrity world, the English pop singer Dua Lipa is all in — as are many others who recently shared some favorite costume-related stories.

“Me and my band have actually planned to do our show in Stockholm in costume,” Lipa said. “We’re all going to go as the ‘Harry Potter’ cast and I’m going to make a flier and tell all the fans to come dressed up for the show. I think that’s gonna be lots of fun.”

And last year?

“I was dressed up as Carrie — lots of blood, kind of gross,” she said with a laugh.

Fellow crooner Harry Connick Jr. recalled one notable Halloween gig when he went as Barbie.

“I was extremely hot,” he said.

Added his wife, Jill Goodacre: “It was so scary.”

Get in the mood for Halloween

Hugh Jackman went “in character” one year — and largely went unnoticed.

“I dressed up once as (his X-Men character) Logan because my kid, my 3-year-old, went as Wolverine and the costume department gave him the full leather suit and the claws,” he said. “Only one out of 50 houses actually recognized me playing Logan. So I think I could roam the halls of Comic-Con and people are like, ‘No. Too tall.’”

Actress Jennifer Lawrence recalled the trick-or-treat feat she pulled off in middle school: She dressed as a picnic table.

“I cut a hole in, like, a plaid picnic thing and glued a bunch of plates and stuff to it,” she said. “It was really attractive.”

Finn Wolfhard, a cast member of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” and also appears in the Stephen King film “It,” recalled how, for Halloween last year, one of the moms volunteered to get a bunch of costumes for the show’s kids as they continued to film. He was the last to arrive for trick-or-treating and got the last costume left.

“And that’s why all the ‘Stranger Things’ kids were really cool superheroes last yea, and I was a human Whoopee cushion.”

Ruby Modine, of the Showtime series “Shameless” and the newly released horror film “Happy Death Day,” has been pretty predictable on Halloween: She has dressed as a vampire most every year since she was 6, she said.

“I should really switch things up,” Modine said. “This year, I’ll aspire to be a beautiful and more elaborate version from 2016.”

Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan and wife Jeannie and their kids once went with a Peter Pan family theme. He was supposed to be Captain Hook but was roundly mistaken for Captain Morgan, of the rum.

“Yeah, all these drunks were like, ‘Captain Morgan!’ And I’m with all these little kids, and I’m like, “No!′ I don’t know what that says about me. It seems like I add alcohol to the equation. But nobody knew it was me.”

Added his wife: “He had a hook, and he was still, like, ‘Captain Morgan!’”

For singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, Halloween meant a time to make do.

“We didn’t have all of this money to spend on Halloween,” he said. ” So, you know, we had to improvise a little bit because we definitely wanted to get the candy and we didn’t want to miss out.”

He remembers going as “pillowcase man,” for instance.

“You take a pillowcase, cut the holes in it and, you know, I just had to rock it out. It’s all about the confidence that you have when it’s Halloween.”

Cheryl Hines, co-star of the HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” said she hasn’t ventured far outside the box with Halloween costumes for her and her children, but she recalled one epic encounter.

“I did run into somebody dressed as Larry David once — on Santa Monica Boulevard,” she said, referring to the show’s creator and star. “It was like a 20-year-old guy dressed as Larry David. It was very funny.

“Of course, we got a picture together.”