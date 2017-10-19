BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Americus

AMERICUS, GA–

The Americus Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating a shooting death which occurred at the 600 block of McGarrah Street in Americus.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a male who had been shot at 11:09 p.m.

The victim was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. T

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4500 or the GBI at 229-931-2439.