Americus-Sumter, Northside come away with big region wins

COLUMBUS, Ga – Hardaway running back Marko Lee finished with a career night for the Hawks, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the top team in Georgia High School Association 4A Region 1, as Americus-Sumter won 55-41 on Thursday night at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

Lee, one of the area’s most underrated players, finished with 230 yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. Hardaway falls to 3-2 in region play, while Americus-Sumter improves to 5-0 and clinches a playoff spot.

Northside scored the only touchdown on homecoming for a region win against the rival Shaw Raiders, 7-0. Northside improves to 4-1 in region play, while Shaw is eliminated from the playoffs and drops to 1-7 overall. If Northside beats Cairo next week they will be the No. 2 seed from Region 1.

In Alabama Independent School Association action, Lee-Scott fell to Tuscaloosa Academy 24-10. The loss gives Tuscaloosa Academy the AISA Region 1 title. Lee-Scott will have to wait for Friday’s game between Springwood and Glenwood to determine their playoff seed.