All quiet until Monday morning

Just above average readings as we head into this weekend. This is ahead of a strong Pacific system and cold front. And a second front in the extended on the heels of the first one. This set-up will bring colder air from what we are experiencing right now. Now the timing of this front will be interesting to see, with a surface low developing along this frontal boundary. This will bring a weak shearing axis and the possibility for severe weather early Monday as it enters the region. This front will exit the region late Monday-early Tuesday. The air mass behind this system will be the coldest air of the season. Bundle-up next week!

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast