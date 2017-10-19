ALEA issues alert for missing child from Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks everyone to be on the watch for a missing 13-year-old boy.

The alert says Malachi Mark Callison was last seen in Daphne, Alabama around 4 a.m. Thursday. News 3’s sister station WKRG reports Malachi had a fight with his twin brother, grabbed a bible, and left their home. He has not been seen since.

Malachi is a white male with blonde hair and brown eyes. He is 5’1″ tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and possibly wearing a green and black fedora hat.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Malachi Mark Callison, please contact the Daphne Police Department at 251-621-9100 or call 911.