Warmer into the weekend

Fall weather continues through the end of the week with mornings in the lower 50s and afternoons a little warmer in the upper 70s. We could see the return of some lower 80s by Saturday, but it won’t be anything like the warmth we felt last week.

A chance of showers moves in Sunday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and storms developing Monday into Tuesday as a strong front and low pressure system move through. This will really drop out temperatures down to well below average.

By Wednesday lows will be back in the lower 50s with highs only in the upper 60s. Thursday morning will be the coldest yet with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s!