Trump has no immediate plans to visit Calif. wildfire damage

Associated Press Published:
Flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California's wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has made four visits to hurricane zones recently. But he isn’t rushing to survey the damage from California’s wildfires.

The White House says the president has no immediate plans to visit California to inspect the aftermath of the wildfires, which have swept through parts of Northern California, including the region’s famed wine country.

The wildfires have killed at least 42 people and destroyed thousands of homes. It’s the deadliest, most destructive wildfires in California history.

For Trump, the wildfires are ravaging a state that’s long been a Democratic stronghold and gave his presidential rival, Democrat Hillary Clinton, a commanding victory in California last year.

That has prompted some questions of whether politics have influenced his plans after the president visited Republican-leaning states after they dealt with hurricanes.

