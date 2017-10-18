Suspect in Maryland office park shooting is apprehended

Associated Press Published:
This photo provided by the Maryland State Police shows Radee Labeeb Prince. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, authorities say a man showed up for work at a countertop company in Maryland and shot several of his co-workers and then drove to Wilmington, Del., and shot a man he knew at an auto sales and service business. Prince, the suspect in the shootings in Maryland and Delaware is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. (Maryland State Police via AP)

EDGEWOOD, Md. (AP) — A man with a lengthy criminal past who showed up for work at a countertop company on Wednesday and shot five of his co-workers has been arrested, authorities said. Three of them were killed and two critically wounded.

Less than two hours later, Radee Labeeb Prince drove to a used car lot about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away in Wilmington, Delaware, and opened fire on a man with whom he had “beefs” in the past, wounding him, police said.

The shooting rampage set off a manhunt along the Interstate 95 Northeast corridor. Police cruisers were stationed in medians, and overhead highway signs displayed a description of Prince’s sport utility vehicle and its Delaware license plate. The FBI assisted state and local authorities in the manhunt.

Prince was “apprehended a short time ago in Delaware by ATF and allied law enforcement agencies,” the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland tweeted Wednesday night.

“This is a person with no conscience,” Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy said earlier. “He’s desperate right now.”

Authorities said it wasn’t clear why Prince open fired with a handgun on his colleagues.

