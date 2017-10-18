State softball playoff roundup: Pair of area teams advance to state tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga – A pair of area high school softball teams advanced past the second round of their respective Georgia High School Association state playoffs. Those area teams will now prepare to compete in the state tournament, which will be held in Columbus at the South Commons Complex October 26-28.

Northside swept Woodward 12-0, and 13-1 to advance to the GHSA 4A tournament. In class 1A, Marion County swept Washington-Wilkes to advance to the state tournament.

You can find a link to the complete playoff and state tournament brackets here.

Below are the second round results for area teams:

5A

Union Grove 2, Harris County 1

Union Grove 2, Harris County 1

*Harris County eliminated

4A

Woodward 0, Northside 12

Woodward 1, Northside 13

*Northside advances to state tournament

2A

Callaway vs Banks County

*TBD

1A – Public

Schley County 1, Gordon-Lee 4

Schley County 1, Gordon-Lee 20

*Schley County eliminated

Washington-Wilkes 3, Marion County 4

Washington-Wilkes 3, Marion County 7

*Marion County advances to state tournament

1A – Private

Stratford Academy 6, Brookstone 1

Stratford Academy 6, Brookstone 3

*Brookstone elminated