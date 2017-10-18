Pleasant weather remains; rain chances distant

Columbus dipped to a low of 50º this morning, the coolest it’s been in the city since May 8. Many locations outside Columbus saw temperatures drop into the 40s; among the coolest was Macon where it fell to a low of 40 degrees.

High pressure centered in Virginia but elongated from Texas all the way to New England is responsible for the run of fine October weather which should continue for several more days. The weekend is tentatively looking good with temperatures set to undergo a minor warming trend as a front approaches from the west.

That cold front will enter the Pacific Northwest tomorrow and traverse the continent, eventually reaching Alabama and Georgia and bringing our next opportunity for rain around Monday, then passing through quickly to bring another significant cooling trend behind the front the remainder of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast