Mississippi school named after Jefferson Davis to be renamed after Barack Obama

WJTV Staff Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped’’ during last year's election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Davis IB Elementary School will be renamed next school year.

According to Jackson Public Schools Executive Director of Public and Media Relations, the school will be renamed in honor of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

The school is currently named after the late Jefferson Davis. Davis was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Monuments and other emblems that reference the Confederacy have been in the spotlight around the country. Several cities have held protests to have some of the historical monuments removed.

Johnson said the name of the school would change in the 2018-2019 school year.

